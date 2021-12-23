Delhi Bank Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of DWNX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.
About Delhi Bank
