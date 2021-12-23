Delhi Bank Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DWNX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking; savings accounts, includes insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club; and loan products including, personal, residential real estate, construction and home improvements and agricultural.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.