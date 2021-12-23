Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,335,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.00 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.