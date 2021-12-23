DecentBet Price Up 268.2% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $626,086.31 and approximately $7,554.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 268.2% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

