Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DVDCF remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

