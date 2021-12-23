David A. Pierce Sells 49,988 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

