Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.65. 40,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,828,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

