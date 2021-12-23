Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $1,317,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $225,644.65.

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

