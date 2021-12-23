Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

