Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 50.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $319.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.