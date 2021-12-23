Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading Down 0.3%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $22.21. 356,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 141,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

