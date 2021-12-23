Daemmon Reeve Sells 37,828 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.76), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($596,232.05).

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.05) on Thursday. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 748 ($9.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,245 ($16.45). The stock has a market cap of £726.19 million and a PE ratio of 48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

