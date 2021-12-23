Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,922.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

