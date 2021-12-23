Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 10808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.
In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,922.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.21.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
