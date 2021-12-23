CVCoin (CVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,594.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $910,430.66 and $9,594.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

