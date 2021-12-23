CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $58.59 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

