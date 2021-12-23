CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 821,009 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.69.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
