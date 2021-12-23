Crust Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010748 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00141819 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00545611 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

