CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,780 shares of company stock valued at $37,387,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

