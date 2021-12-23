CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,020 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

