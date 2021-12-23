Critical Contrast: Oxbridge Re (OXBR) & Its Competitors

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxbridge Re to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Oxbridge Re Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million -$50,000.00 5.44 Oxbridge Re Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.26

Oxbridge Re’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re Competitors 677 2990 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Oxbridge Re’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxbridge Re has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Oxbridge Re peers beat Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

