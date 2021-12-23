Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $14,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 70,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

