Credit Suisse Group Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $121.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

