Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases 33,700 Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Nephros makes up approximately 2.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 6.46% of Nephros worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NEPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Nephros, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nephros Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

