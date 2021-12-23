Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of GSI Technology worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

