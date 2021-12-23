Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

