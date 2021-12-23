Covesting Tops 1-Day Volume of $506,645.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Covesting has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $506,645.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

