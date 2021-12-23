Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 420,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

