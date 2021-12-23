Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.45. 88,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035,824. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

