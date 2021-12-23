Corundum Group Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,888. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

