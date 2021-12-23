Corundum Group Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 707,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

