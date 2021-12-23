Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $645.90. 1,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.