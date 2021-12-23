Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 776 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.75. 117,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,035,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.