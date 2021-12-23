Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) versus Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Critical Analysis

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

92.5% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Quipt Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.04 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.49 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Convey Holding Parent and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 88.10%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 84.97%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Quipt Home Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

