Contrasting Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,081.60 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -1.07 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.90 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 551.04%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

