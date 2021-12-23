Contrasting NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00

Paragon 28 has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.39%. Given Paragon 28’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Paragon 28’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 5.18 -$2.09 million ($0.32) -17.91 Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon 28 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -19.47% -14.73% -12.16% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paragon 28 beats NeuroMetrix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.