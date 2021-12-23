ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 68,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,539,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,369 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

