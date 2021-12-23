Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ.B stock opened at $239.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

