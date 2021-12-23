Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.