Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.70. 37,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,888. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.