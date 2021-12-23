Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.16. 12,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

