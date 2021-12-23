Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) vs. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Therapeutics
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Cidara Therapeutics
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3.25
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$29.50 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Cidara Therapeutics
|$12.07 million
|7.57
|-$72.11 million
|($1.07)
|-1.28
Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Therapeutics
|N/A
|-245.97%
|-176.47%
|Cidara Therapeutics
|-106.76%
|-722.37%
|-85.70%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Cidara Therapeutics beats Compass Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.