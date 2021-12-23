Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) vs. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 242.28%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 379.01%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 7.57 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -1.28

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Compass Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

