Comparing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Task Group and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Turing has a consensus target price of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Turing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.39 $7.64 million $0.46 20.00 Turing $803.38 million 9.93 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

