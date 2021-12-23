Comparing Boston Therapeutics (BTHE) & Its Peers

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: BTHE) is one of 909 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boston Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$910,000.00 -0.83 Boston Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.06

Boston Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Therapeutics. Boston Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Therapeutics Competitors 5269 19427 41815 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.60%. Given Boston Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,585.47% Boston Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.54% -14.10%

Summary

Boston Therapeutics competitors beat Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN. The company was founded by David Platt and Kenneth A. Tassey Jr. on August 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, MA.

