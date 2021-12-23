Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

