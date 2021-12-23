Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 13,187.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

