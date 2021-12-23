Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.12 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.42% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

