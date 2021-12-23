Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.90% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,406,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 148,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $27.89.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.