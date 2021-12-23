Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.19 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.