Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,696 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

