Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

