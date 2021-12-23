Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

